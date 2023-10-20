Creative, stylist, and designer, our Fashion Bomber of the Week is a triple threat. Hailing from North America’s fashion capital, Kai is a New Yorker with an undeniable sense of style.
When Kai isn’t designing for his brand, Life After Heaven, or pulling exclusive pieces for his list of clients, he enjoys fashion through self-expression. His experimental l approach to style leads him down a path of pattern mixing, gender-bending, and bold color which ––in turn–– leads to an all-out fashion fest for for his 120k+ followers.
Whether he’s cruising an art gallery for inspiration, working, or hanging with friends equally as stylish as he, you can expect to see this Bomber in a fit worth posting about.
If you’re interested in being featured as a Fashion Bomber of the Week: DM Fashion Bomb Men 5-10 photos of your best looks along with your name, city and a brief bio on your style.