Where has time gone? It’s seem’s like yesterday when Solange gave birth to her son Daniel “Julez” Smith and now he’s 19, and looking as handsome as his Football father, Daniel Smith.

However we must admit that the Knowles genes are strong because in a viral picture of Julez, his legendary Auntie Beyoncé and cousin Blue Ivy, you can definitely see their creole ancestry shine through their identical facial features.

To celebrate his birthday month, the Houston Native enjoyed a white sprinkled cake with Bey and Blue and wore a $450 green and yellow Denim Tears Madonna Rugby shirt, that had had the brand’s floral logo featured on the back with black denim jeans.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Denim Tears, it was founded by designer Tremaine Emory (who previously served as the Creative Director of Supreme) and was inspired by the African Diaspora.

Emory’s Denim Tears line has collaborated with well-known brands such as Ugg, Champion and Dior, and has become a favorite amongst celebs like Cardi B & Offset, Kanye West, A$AP Rocky and Odell Beckham Jr.

We love seeing how Solange’s son Julez has turned into a well composed and stylish young man and it was great to see him enjoy his celebratory day with his auntie Beyoncé and cousin Blue who just wrapped the Renaissance Tour is Kansas City earlier this month.