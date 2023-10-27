Bombshell and all around Boss Business Woman Tracey Parrish celebrated 25 years of her company Alaska Pacific Insurance Agency (APIA) with an electrifying celebration at Captain Hook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska!

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers hopped on a plane to the Last Frontier, and hosted the red carpet in a red strapless Valdrin Sahiti gown with red gloves, that she layered with a white fox fur bolero from the Fur and Leather Centre to support APIA successfully being in business for a quarter of a century .

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

The founder of APIA Insurance, Tracey Parrish pulled out all the stops to ensure and unforgettable event, and looked amazing doing so in a black bodycon dress from 4th Avenue Boutique that draped off her shoulders and had a semi-long train. Later on in the evening, Parrish slipped on a fur black and white houndstooth coat that was classy and posh, adding even more glamour to her formal attire.

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

The entertainment was nonstop with live performances by Grace Weber, poetry by Dasha Kellhan, comedy by Kelly Kellz, and giveaways that set the crowd ablaze.

Grace Weber

Kelly Kellz

Dasha Kellham

The cherry on top of the fabulous soiree? A phenomenal fashion show held by Alaska Fur Gallery Anchorage that featured some of the most handsome and dapper men who modeled from Silver Fox Squad.

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

From dark to white chocolate, we saw a variety of well groomed men with salt-n-pepper beards in the most iconic Alaska Fur gallery coats that were made from coyote, mink, chinchilla, fox, and rabbit.

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Alaskans came out in style to celebrate Tracey, in an event that was certainly the highlight of the Anchorage social scene!

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Take a look at some of most captivating red carpet moments:

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

Photo Credit: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo

The event was certainly one to remember!

Images: Sylvanus Edi @Sylvanusedi_photo