Known for its light and fruity simplicity, and highly sought after for those looking to indulge in a bubbly moment, Issa Rae has officially launched her new Prosecco Brand called Viarae Wines, and it’s all the rave and more.

According to Los Angeles Magazine, “ Viarae is a partnership between Rae and California-based E. & J. Gallo Winery— owners of solid supermarket brands like Barefoot Bubbly and La Marca as well as higher-end labels — and, according to the brand, is meant to be enjoyed as an “any-occasion” treat.”

Along with producing some the best shows such as ‘Awkward Black Girl’ and ‘Insecure’, owning her own LA coffee shop called Hilltop Coffee+Kitchen, and now her latest wine endeavor, it’s evident to see that Rae is a triple threat.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was able to make an appearance to help ring in Issa Rae’s celebratory moment in a red Ricki Brazil knit dress that retails for $149.99 and is available at FashionBombdailyshop.com.

Rae kept things on trend in a chocolate brown bodycon dress with gold jewelry and auburn curls that complimented her glistening beat.

Both Issa and Claire who share the same birthday, mingled and danced while they sipped on Viarae Prosecco crafted from 100% Glera and produced by the La Marca cooperative in the Treviso part of Northern Italy.

“If you know me, you know how much I love Prosecco. Now I’ve created my own! Introducing Viarae Prosecco, a sparkling wine for good times,” said Rae in a caption of a video posted to her Instagram.

Fashion Designer, LaQuan Smith also made a stylish arrival to the event wearing a mahogany brown turtle neck layered with a chocolate leather jacket, and paired with medium washed jeans. His black and white printed boots added a playful aesthetic to his ultra modern ensemble.

Overall, a good time was had by all and it was great to see celebrities come out to show their support for Issa Rae’s latest business venture.

Ahead, see more guest who attended the launch of Issa Rae’s Viarae Wines.

