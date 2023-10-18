If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s Mielle Organics CEO, Monique Rodriguez who had the theatrics and nonstop entertainment in full swing over the weekend at her 40th Cirque Du Moleil themed birthday party.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

The hair tycoon who coincidentally shares the same birthday as her daughters Mia, 18, and Kenzie, 14, looked electrifying and grandeur in a pink custom Nicole +Felicia couture gown that she paired with fuchsia Rene Caovilla leather ankle wrap sandals, styled by @therealnoigjeremy. When it came down to her diamonds, she opted for American designer, Lorraine Schwartz.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

With her husband Melvin Rodriguez by her side, arm in arm, Monique looked stunning with her circus themed pink eyeshadow, and hair pulled into a half ponytail updo, that showcased her flourishing curls.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Melvin on the other hand looked handsome and dapper in a black and white Balmain tuxedo with statement white lapels and black Prada shades. His wrist was iced out with a diamond watch and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

They both welcomed their guests with open arms, and was overwhelmed by all the love, support and fellowship that showed up in Miami to celebrate Monique and their girls.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

In addition to the the elaborate circus themed decorations and circus stilt walkers that added brilliant visual affects to Monique’s party, attendees were able to indulge in a celebrity performance by artists Ashanti and JaRule.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers of course showed up and showed out to support Monique, mirroring her in a pink feather Retrofete gown, paired with crystal embellished open toe heels and her mini Hermes handbag.

Photo Credit: @msblingmiami

Photo Credit: @msblingmiami

In addition, Beyoncé mother Tina Knowles and previous Destiny Child member, Letoya Luckett also attended Moniques birthday extravaganza, demonstrating her well versed network of people in her corner.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

Ms. Tina Knowles represented for Bey in the most fiercest way in a black lace jumpsuit that she belted with a diamond bow belt, and Chanel embellished bag. Her signature red lip complimented her blonde highlights.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers and Tina Knowles

Photo Credit: @msblingmiami

Ms. Bling also opted for a red lip and looked blinged out in a “Ms Bling Miami’ rhinestone embellished dress with the matching black rhinestone gloves. Her Judith Leiber lipstick clutch and black studded Louboutin platforms paired exceptionally well with her ensemble.

Photo Credit: @ClaireSulmers

Ultimately, Monique Rodriguez’s 40th Birthday was a star-studded one, and her Cirque Du Moleil themed party was the perfect way to ring in her fabulous forties.

Photo Credit: @Sterlingpics

To Shop Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers look, CLICK HERE.