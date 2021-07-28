After attending Rolling Loud Miami where A$AP Rocky performed, Rihanna and the rapper were spotted out and about in Miami holding hands. Of course, the two fashion figures were outfitted in stylish looks as they stepped out together in the 305.

Rihanna wore a Vetements Spring/Summer 2022 silk flame print shirt (not yet available) paired with $230 Fenty Super Mini Denim Shorts (oh, how we miss Fenty). Underneath the Vetements flame print shirt, she wore the Missoni Mare Riga Striped Bikini Top (sold out). She accessorized the look with $650 Givenchy Two Toe Leather Sandals, vintage Fendi Beaded Lizard Baguette Bag (unavailable), and $250 Linda Farrow x The Attico “Marfa” sunglasses. She also rocked the Briony Raymond $14,800 Jumbo Zodiac Pisces Medallion again as well, which is slowly becoming the music artist’s new go-to necklace.

A$AP Rocky wore a $90 UNDERCOVER “Chaotic Discord” lightning bolt t-shirt and zip-up hoodie from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2001 collection. He paired the UNDERCOVER pieces with Needles x AWGE side-striped pants and Vans sneakers. He also opted for a hat with a green undervisor and a stack of silver necklaces.

What do you think of their looks?

Photos: Robert Barbera