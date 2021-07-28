Maya Jama was spotted heading to the Dazn x Matchroom VIP launch event in London in a head-turning olive green look fresh off the Fall/Winter 2021 runway.

Maya Jama wore a AZZI & OSTA Fall/Winter 2021 RTW look, styled by Kyle De’Volle. As the brand reimagines 90s fashion by combining grunge and glam, the look presents itself as an off-the-shoulder sheer corseted bustier top complete with a pair of high-waisted wide leg trousers featuring a double-breasted button detail. She accessorized the stunning olive green look with a pair of black heeled sandals and the Diamond Geometric Earrings and Full Set Diamond Bar Choker by Diane Kordas.

This particular ensemble from Azzi & Osta was also worn by actress and singer Andra Day as she performed at the 2021 BET Awards.

What say you?

Photos: Backgrid