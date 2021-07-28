Erica Mena was spotted chilling at home in a not-so-basic pajama set, upping the ante on sexy pj’s. Let’s discover how you can achieve her look:
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Flirty Cuddles Ribbed Lace PJ Short Set in grey/black. Also coming in rose and black, the pajama set features a long sleeve one-shoulder top and cheeky shorts, both adorned with a delicate lace trim detail. Erica Mena wore loose beach-like waves with light makeup for glam.
Nova babes seem to be in love with the Flirty Cuddles Ribbed Lace PJ Short Set, calling it “sexy” and “comfortable”.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.