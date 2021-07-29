Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks treated her sons to their very first concert, Hot 1079’s Birthday Bash 25 event in Atlanta with performances by Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane and more! For the concert, Parks and her sons donned designer looks from Dior, Balenciaga, and Fendi.

Phaedra Parks wore a Dior blue monogram bodysuit, $3,800 Blue Oblique Jacquard saddle bag and $1,090 “Walk’N’Dior” sneakers paired with distressed jeans. She also sported her latest sassy blonde bang haircut.

Her son Ayden wore a white Balenciaga logo t-shirt paired with black trousers and $502 Fendi FF slip-on sneakers. Dylan went with a full Dior look, stunting like his mom. His look included a monogram zip-up hoodie and shorts paired with custom Dior x Air Jordan 1 sneakers. He completed the look with a set of necklaces and a white t-shirt.

So cute! We hope the boys enjoyed their first concert.

Photos: ATL Pics