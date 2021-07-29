Most companies these days don’t believe in restricting their employees to a certain dress code. According to them, it prevents their employees from expressing their creative side.
However, that’s not always the case. Being in your pajamas all day can cause you to lose your productivity. Due to years of conditioning, our brains only respond to a setting based on the way we present ourselves.
Who says formals, like women’s business suit, have to be dull all the time. Keep reading this guide to know how to have fun with your business outfit.
Types of business attire
Your outfit would be highly affected by multiple factors. This could include geographical location, company environment, and others.
But when you look at the bigger picture, you realize that you can easily divide the whole concept into four concrete parts:
- Business professional
- Business formal
- Business casual
- Casual work environment
Mistakes that people do while choosing the right outfit
The fashion industry is always evolving. It is more accessible to people now more than ever.
Now, what are the most common mistakes that people make in this realm:
- Playing your part like you have been taught and observed along the line
- Trying to look like everyone else
- Matching your outfit to look like a part of office furniture
- Choosing shabby over the right fit
- Overdoing the sense of patriotism
- Trying to jazz up the work uniform
- Wearing loud prints
- Missing your haircut appointment
- Taking the no makeup look too seriously
- Not changing for work
How to fix those mistakes
When you’re trying something new with your look, don’t be afraid to experiment and fail. The only logical thing could be to learn from your mishappenings and others too.
It would be better for you to remember that any issue can be fixed with a little patience and the right trick to follow:
- There’s no rule on choosing your outfit based on your level of work. If you wish to dress like the CEO of the company, then go for it.
- You can’t expect to stand out in a crowd when you look exactly like everyone around you.
- Similarly, you might get ignored if you resemble the office decor a bit too much.
- Shabby clothes can give an impression as if you are not serious about your work. On the other hand, a perfect fit can bring you more opportunities as well as praise at work.
- Don’t let your patriotic side become a permanent part of your personality. Maybe keep the traditionals for dinner parties.
- A uniform is associated with a certain degree of respect. By trying to make changes in the fit or colors can be demeaning.
- Be as subtle as you can be. Loud prints can also invite a lot of mockery from your colleagues.
- Grooming is a vital detail that needs regular follow-up. People always prefer someone that looks sharp and clean.
- It is completely fine for women to put on some makeup to even out their skin. You just have to remember the difference between party and office makeup.
- Never go to the office in your gym clothes. This goes for everyone, regardless of their position in the company.