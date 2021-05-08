Rihanna Sports New Pixie Cut in LA Wearing Dior by John Galliano Fall 2000 Blue Tie-Dye Velvet Fur Jacket, Hyein Seo Cream Chain Top, Chrome Hearts Green Tie-Dye Leather Pants, R13 Western Buckle Belt and The Attico White Pumps

Rihanna and her epic short pixie haircut has made a return! The singer was recently spotted out in LA donning the fresh haircut along with a stylish tie-dye look complete with her go-to red lip. Let’s get into her look:

Rihanna wore a Dior by John Galliano Fall 2000 coat which served as the ultimate “wow” piece for this look. The coat appears in a blue-green tie dye pattern complete with accenting blue fur which happens to be from Mongolian lamb. Being a such a showstopping vintage designer piece, it is no surprise that this very jacket sold on 1st Dibs for $22,000.

She also paired the look with a $213 Hyein Set Som Shirring Top, pair of custom Chrome Hearts tie-dye leather pants, R13 Spring 2021 western buckle belt, and $688 The Attico “Amber” slingback pumps. She also wore the same The Attico pumps with a vintage Dolce and Gabbana fur coat and Marni corduroy pants and when celebrtating her mother’s birthday in an all-brown look featuring a Saint Laurent leather jacket and Supriya Lele pants.

Thoughts on this look?

Photos: Diggzy