Erica Mena and Safaree Announce Second Baby With Bomb Bank Photo Shoot: Erica Mena Wears London Couture Black Beaded Lace Dress

Erica Mena and Safaree recently announced that their daughter Safire would be joined by another sibling very soon! In other words, their family is expanding as they are expecting their second bundle of joy. The two made the announcement through a bomb photoshoot in bank vault wearing coordinating black looks.

For the photoshoot, Erica Mena wore dress by London Couture. Her dress appeared in a black lace fabric complete with intricate beading and a knot detailing on the front. Her look was styled by Roland Banks who has styled Mena for various shoots in the past. Mena’s glam also included makeup by Rebecca Lee and hair by Omar King.

Safaree wore a pair of black Calvin Klein logo boxers paired with black jeans, a black Louis Vuitton logo belt and Keepall Bandouliere 55 monogram duffle bag (sold out), and Air Jordan 6 “DMP” sneakers (available on StockX and Goat for $200+).

Congratulations to Erica Mena and Safaree!

Photos: @royaleyez