Reginae Carter Sports Black and White Short Sleeve Jumpsuit from Fashion Nova

Reginae Carter was spotted giving us a sporty chic moment in a black and white look. The most eye-catching piece was a her colorblock black and white jumpsuit by Fashion Nova.

Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Built In Comfort Color Block Jumpsuit in black and white. This is not your typical jumpsuit as it come complete with a stylish colorblocking black and white pattern along with a front asymmetrical front zipper that can essentially serve as a sexy cutout detail. For access, it also features a zipper on the back of the garment. This jumpsuit is also very fitting to your figure with lots of stretch.

Reginae went for a sporty chic vibe by pairing the jumpsuit with a jacket wrapped around her waist, black sneakers, and a black Balenciaga logo bag.

What say you? Shop the jumpsuit here!