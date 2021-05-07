Bernice Burgos Steps Out in Orange Geometric Print Mesh Mini Dress by Fashion Nova

Bernice Burgos is always gracing the ‘gram with her looks that accentuate her curvy figure. Recently, she was spotted on Instagram heading for what looked like a night out. For her look, she wore a rust orange mini dress from Fashion Nova.

Bernice Burgos wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Mesh It Up Mini Dress in rust. Also available in blush and white, the mini dress features an allover geometric print on mesh fabric. It also has a mock neck detail and long sleeves. The dress is also lined, so it is not see-through. Not to mention, it offers lots of stretch with its mesh fabric.

Burgos paired the look with diamond jewelry including necklaces and a watch along with black heeled sandals and sunglasses. She wore a sleek high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

Perfect for a night out with your friends, this dress is sure to give you the ultimate look that’ll turn heads.

Feeling this dress? Add it to your cart here!