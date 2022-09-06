Rihanna is on a style streak! About a week ago, we saw the Fenty Beauty CEO out for dinner with her beau flaunting an original TLC jersey from one of her favorite vintage boutiques Procell. This week, she’s back at it again with yet another hip hop jersey from Grand Master P’s No Limit merch!
In ultimate sportswear chic fashion, she incorporated a sold out pair of sneaker heels from the Ancuta Sarca x Nike collaboration, available at Browns. If you’re not familiar with Ancuta Sarca, this is the brand for the sneaker head who loves a heel moment and values sustainability! Ancuta Sarca crafts every shoe strictly from upcycled deadstock and offers a fresh take on vintage shoe silhouettes.
Similar look: $731 Ancuta Sarca x Nike Mustang stripy-knit mules
She also wore $1,250 baggy Balenciaga jeans as well as a sold out red crystal embossed Hourglass XS handbag by the designer brand. Shop the look and a similar bag here below!
Get the look: $1,250 Balenciaga Low-crotch wide-leg jeans
Similar look: $7,100 Balenciaga Hourglass XS crystal-embellished handbag
Would you splurge?
Main Image: Backgrid