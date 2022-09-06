After fourteen years in the making and a fashion show that closed out this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield has at last launched her long awaited She by Shereé clothing line! While the label is more of a lifestyle and merch brand, consisting of activewear, loungewear, graphic tees, hoodies, mugs, water bottles and even stickers with her most famous catch phrases, fans were not impressed to find pieces from her runway sold for a fraction of the price across Amazon and Shein!

Twitter user @apatheticdiva called Shereé out after coming across her exact runway items on Amazon tweeting “She by Somebody Else #RHOA #ShebyShereé”. Many fans shared the same sentiment, reposting the tweet that has now gone viral on other platforms and stirring up quite the controversy.

Back in 2008 when the RHOA first aired, Shereé took her first jab at putting on a fashion show for She by Shereé yet production turned up short, delivering only 5 samples and an event that failed to offer any tangible fashion. This time around, Shereé had upwards of 20 samples in her lineup, however whileiIt’s not uncommon for boutiques to buy wholesale and rebrand items, many fans were expecting more from the star after 14 year wait and promises of a full fledged fashion brand.

What are your thoughts? Will you be wearing She by Shereé?