I write, “Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, unofficially retired just last week, playing what will most likely be her last match at the US Open. On Friday, she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Wiping tears away from her eyes, she said, “It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life.” Her history making career changed the perception of black women in sports and the landscape of the tennis industry, all the while consistently pushing the boundaries of style. Serena continuously asserted her unique identity in her court ensembles, causing onlookers to question what is acceptable and what is unacceptable for a typically conservative sport. What’s without question for me? She slayed!
