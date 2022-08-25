When it comes to these two fashion killas, vintage is the name of their style game! This week in celebrity style sightings, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were caught by paparazzi while leaving a New York City restaurant after grabbing dinner and we have all the style tea. For starters, Rihanna’s love for vintage prevails as she sported an original 1999 TLC “Fanmail” Chargers jersey sourced from Procell!

Photo: Backgrid

Her favorite vintage 1996 Gucci by Tom Ford bag also made a reappearance. We’ve spotted Rihanna at least once before wearing the bamboo handle snakeskin bag, and at this point it’s becoming her signature style staple of the season!

Not everyone can pull it off but when they do, we love to see a couple that shares clothes with the perfect finesse! Earlier this month, A$AP wore a similar if not the same pair of Gucci x Adidas clogs as Riri did while on their dinner date this week. Check out how he styled the $1,250 footwear below!

Get the look: $1,290 Adidas x Gucci Men’s Leather Clog

Speaking of Rocky, for their low-key dinner date he paired a $207 white Y/Project Asymmetric Logo-neck T-shirt with $1,300 Gucci monogram jeans and Air Jordan 15 Retro Obsidian kicks initially released in 2017 and now sold out everywhere!

Get the look: $207 Y/Project Asymmetric Logo-neck T-shirt in White

Get the look: $1,300 Gucci Straight-Leg Leather-Trimmed Logo-Jacquard Jeans

What say you, bombshells?



Main Image: Backgrid