They may be low key and fly (mostly) under the radar these days after conceiving their first born child, but when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted out and about, their collective street style is better than anything you’ll see on a runway! Most recently, the couple was seen in NYC on a couple of occasions matching each other’s fashion energy.

Photo: Backgrid

First, the paparazzi captured Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in the city by night with RiRi wearing a black Balenciaga dress underneath a white Raf Simons shirt and a pair of The Attico heels. Steal her style with similar lace ups heels at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Get the look at FashionBombDailyShop.com: $98 SybG Co. HBIC Black Ankle Strap Heels

Again they were caught leaving a late night meeting, Rihanna in a vintage RZA t-shirt , an R13 denim skirt, a vintage snakeskin Gucci bag and SS2023 Y/Project thigh high boots.

Photo: Backgrid

A$AP appeared next to her donned in similar laid back t-shirt vibe and $1,250 Adidas x Gucci clogs! Get the looks below:

Get the look: $1,290 Adidas x Gucci Men’s Leather Clog

Get a Similar Look at FashionBombDailyShop.com: $50 Storm T-Shirt

Photos: Backgrid + Filippo Fior

What do you think?

Main Image: Backgrid