Happy Tuesday, folks!
This past weekend, I was honored to host Women and Wine Weekend, a series of panels, parties, and networking mixers featuring Married 2 Medicine stars Dr. Jackie and Dr. Heavenly, and Love and Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith!
During the day, I moderated panels featuring some of the featured speakers, and afterwards, I shopped from various vendors, networked, and hopped on live broadcasts with Women and Wine Weekend founder Tiffany Burks:
It was lots of fun! I can’t wait for the next.
For the occasion, I wore Sister Love MJB hoops, a Muehleder Dress, and Kandees Mules.
To have me host your next event, or wear you brand, you know what to do! Email Book@clairesulmers.com
Images: Google is Human