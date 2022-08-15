One of Hollywood’s youngest film moguls and a rising fashion icon, Marsai Martin, held a magical celebration for her 18th birthday party yesterday, August 14th! The ‘Far Far Away’ theme called for this princess to make her grand entrance as the royalty she is, and that she did.

Photo: Tyren Redd

Photo: Tyren Redd

Upon arrival, all eyes were on Marsai who was draped in the most gorgeous shade of emerald green. Her custom DaShone by DaSh gown styled by Bryon Javar gave us life, featuring a strapless deep-v neckline, a high-cut slit at the thigh, a crystal trim and detailing through the bodice, tulle ruffles contouring her hips and rolling down into a train! She even had matching tulle gloves and a removable coat piece adorned with gems all over. On her glam squad, Diana Shin slayed the makeup application while Jared Henderson styled her hair!

Guests followed suit in their own storybook-worthy styles, but nothing came close to Kelly Rowland and Karrueche’s enchanting ensembles. In a gold velvet Lia Stublla dress with a sweetheart neck and integrated gloves, Kelly was giving fairy godmother realness! Her stylist Jennifer Udechukwu added Tamara Mellon heels, Blossom Box earrings and an Omè pearl necklace that brought it all together to utter perfection.

IG/Reproduction

Karrueche Tran also understood the assignment taking a wicked witch approach to her themed outfit by Vintage Marcela! She was styled by Alexus Shefts, with hair Yuma Bastet and makeup by Stephen Moleski.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Join us in wishing Marsai the happiest birthday! What do you think of the looks?

Main Image: Tyren Redd