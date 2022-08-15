Each week, we’re rounding up the top celebrity looks according to you, bombshells! From street style to award show fashion, meet and greets and everything in between, nothing is off limits. The people have spoken; here are the top 5 A-lister outfits as deemed by the numbers on social media. Now it’s time for you to vote on who deserves that number 1 spot:

Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier 6.6K

Posing with fans while promoting her new album ‘Traumazine’, Megan Thee Stallion wore a multicolored Jean Paul Gaultier top, shorts and matching headscarf styled by Law Roac.

Photo: IG/Reproduction @day.doyin

Halle Bailey in August Getty Atelier 6.3K

Over the weekend Halle Bailey caused a stir for her look to Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event with users like @classycharity saying, “Hello! Can I get the deets on this?? It’s gorgeous 😍”. The dress, styled by Nicky Good, is by August Getty Atelier!

Photo: Getty Images

JT in Alaïa 5.7K

During her appearance on Yung Miamia’s Caresha Please podcast, JT wore all denim Alaïa including a $1,180 cropped denim jacket and $1,880 high-rise flared jeans!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Meagan Good in Dolce and Gabbana 5.7K

At the Netflix premiere for Day Shift, starring actress Meagan Good wore a full Dolce and Gabbana outfit apart from her Weisheng Paris earrings, styled by Philippe Uter. Her makeup was done by Jorge Monroy and hair by Kari Williams.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Lori Harvey in PRISCAVera 5.3K

While grabbing dinner, Lori Harvey stepped out in a pair of velvet YSL Pantaboots 110. The Fall 2022 shoes retail for $2,990, and her stylist Elly Karamoh paired them with a PRISCAVera dress.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Who is your top pick for look of the week?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction + Getty Images