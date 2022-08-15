Doja Cat is known for turning looks that captivate and catch on like wildfire, be it in her music videos, red carpet ensembles or on social media! Lately, many TikTok creators have been trying their hand at the icon’s beauty practices and replicating her aesthetics through viral DIYs and tutorials. Here are some of the latest beauty trends floating around on social media all because of Doja Cat:

1. Eyebrow eyeliner

After the singer recently revealed a shaved head and eyebrows, Doja began decorating her brows with funky eyeliner, and it’s been blowing up on TikTok:

2. BH Cosmetics x Doja Cat lipstick

In 2021, BH Cosmetics collaborated with Doja Cat on a makeup collection including a lip plumping gloss that TikTok seems to be a fan of:

3. Bangs and butterfly clips

Working closely with her hairstylist Jared Henderson, Doja switches up her hair often! TikTokers love to attempt her epic hair-do’s, and one of the most copied styles is this butterfly clips and blunt bangs style:

4. Eclectic Doja-inspired nail art

A multifaceted fashion girl, Doja has many sides to her. She’s spontaneous, she’s care-free and fans have taken to their nail art to channel their inner Doja Cat:

5. Makeup look recreations

Every makeup look worn by Doja makes you wonder how they came up with it and, most of all, how they achieved it! Well, TikTok has a way of recreating the best of Doja Cat’s glam moments within moments of her unveiling them, and there’s most likely a detailed tutorial to go with it. Check out this Doja-inspired beat for starters:

Would you try any of these?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction