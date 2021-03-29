Rihanna Goes All Black With Latest Look While Dining at Giorgio Baldi in LA: Wears Black Hooded Cloak and Mini Coated Denim Skirt by Rick Owens With Kuboraum Green Square Sunglasses and Bottega Veneta Black Croc Mini Pouch

Rihanna and her street style is always a conversation starter. Recently, she has been giving us many street style moments while out and about in California. Just last night, she was spotted dining at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi donning an edgy all-black look.

Rihanna wore the Phlegethon Peter Hooded Cloak and $445 Sacrimini Mini Skirt by Rick Owens paired with $340 Kuboraum’s “Mask X5” sunglasses in artichoke and Bottega Veneta’s Mini Pouch Bag in black (sold out). She also wore black lace-up pumps and a bold red lip to complete her look.

It is no secret that the Bad Gal enjoys her streetwear garments. After all, she did have her very own streetwear line with Puma. For this particular look, she went with the Phlegethon Peter Cloak and Sacrimini Mini Skirt from Rick Owens’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The denim mini skirt features a stretch coated denim fabric with an elastic waistband and two front mini slits. Serving as a deconstructed longline hoodie, the hooded cloak appears with a raw cut slit going down the middle and happens to be floor length which adds to the dramatic effect of the garment.

Thoughts?

Photos: Backgrid