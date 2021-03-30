Draya Michele Poses in White Feather Embellished Dress by Fashion Nova
Draya Michele posed for the ‘gram rocking a dazzling white look beside a vehicle. Her caption read, “Patiently waiting on summer so I can drop the top.” She donned a white feather-embellished dress by Fashion Nova.
Draya Michele wore $219.50 Kynlee Feather Trim Maxi Dress with a slicked-back hairstyle and a subtle gold bracelet.
The Kynlee Feather Trim Maxi Dress appears in white with a v-neck cut and feather and pearl trims throughout. The dress also has spaghetti straps, making it perfect for the approaching summer season.
Loving this dress? Shop it here!