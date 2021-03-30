Draya Michele Poses in White Feather Embellished Dress by Fashion Nova

Draya Michele posed for the ‘gram rocking a dazzling white look beside a vehicle. Her caption read, “Patiently waiting on summer so I can drop the top.” She donned a white feather-embellished dress by Fashion Nova.

Draya Michele wore $219.50 Kynlee Feather Trim Maxi Dress with a slicked-back hairstyle and a subtle gold bracelet.

The Kynlee Feather Trim Maxi Dress appears in white with a v-neck cut and feather and pearl trims throughout. The dress also has spaghetti straps, making it perfect for the approaching summer season.

Loving this dress? Shop it here!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like