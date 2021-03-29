Kylie Jenner Heads to the Nice Guy in Fuzzy All White Look by LaQuan Smith With Jimmy Choo Crystal Handle Bag and AWGE X Amina Muaddi White Open Toe Ankle Chain Sandals
Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of designer LaQuan Smith! She gave us yet another style moment rocking an all-white look by the designer while dining at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles.
Kylie Jenner wore a white textured coat and mini turtleneck dress by LaQuan Smith. The set is from LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The younger entrepreneur and socialite also wore a red mesh-velvet jumpsuit from this collection while out attending Justin Bieber’s album listing party over the weekend.
Kylie paired the look with a $4,650 Jimmy Choo Bon Bon Crystal Top Handle Bag and $1,550 AWGE x Amina Muaddi Flacko Napa Sandals.
Photos: Backgrid