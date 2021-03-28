Draya Michele Spotted in Dion Lee Tan Knit Cutout Crop Top and Yellow Crochet Skirt During Outing With Tyrod Taylor in Nahmias Sweater, 1017 ALYX 9SM Black Leather Pants, Celine Plaid Bucket Hat and Rick Owens Sneakers

Draya Michele was spotted out with Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor last night in Santa Monica for a dinner date night. The two kept it stylish for their date as they both donned eye-catching designer looks.

Draya Michele wore a look by Dion Lee which included the brand’s $690 Chain Crochet Skirt in sun and $290 Lustrate Fork Crop Top in timber/blonde. Both pieces are from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021. The Chain Crochet Skirt features an attached cheeky brief lining covered by a cord yard-stitched grid overlay with cutout side seams and side split hems. The Lustrate Fork Crop Top is a sleeveless crop top that has a racerback and halterneck as well as cutouts on the chest and back.

She accessorized the Dion Lee look with $24 “Hula” Hoop earrings from her brand 8 Other Reasons (sold out), nude strap sandals, and a clear mini rectangle clutch.

Tyrod Taylor wore a $628 Nahmias “Summer Land” sweater paired with $832 1017 ALYX 9SM Leather 5 Pocket Jeans (sold out), $610 Rick Owens DRKSHDW Low Twill sneakers, and Celine plaid bucket hat.

Thoughts on their looks?

Photos: @shotbynyp