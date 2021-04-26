Rihanna Gives Us the Blues in a Good Way Wearing Vintage Gucci Velvet Monogram Shirt and SPRWMN Blue Suede Flared Pants Paired With Vintage Fendi Black Mini Bag and Amina Muaddi White Pumps

Rihanna was spotted dining with her family at her all-time favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in LA over the weekend. Leaving the restaurant, the singer and entrepreneur gave us fashionistas and the paparazzi yet another style moment. For this look, the Bad Gal gave us the blues (in a good way) rocking a blue look featuring vintage designer pieces.

Rihanna wore a vintage Gucci blue velvet monogram shirt and $1,395 blue suede flared pants by SPRWMN. Her vintage Gucci shirt is from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1997 collection under the creative direction of Tom Ford. It is currently available to purchase on 1st Dibs for $3,840 for a EU size 44.

She complete the look with accessories such as her now go-to $340 Kuboraum’s “Mask X5” sunglasses in artichoke, a vintage Fendi mini “Croissant” pochette bag from Vintage by Misty (sold out), and Amina Muaddi “Ami” croc-embossed pumps. While the croc-embossed “Ami” pumps by Amina Muaddi are sold out, you can get a similar look with the smooth leather “Ami” pumps here for $667.

Thoughts?

Photos: Backgrid