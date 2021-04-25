You Ask, We Answer: Joie Chavis’s Dinner Wolford Print Leggings and Christian Louboutin Double L Orange Sandals
You Ask, We Answer! @bigdawgdami says, “I would love to know who makes Joie’s pants and shoes!”
Joie Chavis was spotted on a night out wearing $250 Wolford Om Leggings in Black and $895 Christian Louboutin Double L Orange Sandals .
Ultra-soft material makes her paisley print leggings incredibly comfortable for anything. The bi-color knitted design adds an on-trend body mapping effect and is complemented by the wide logo-waistband.
Christian Louboutin 100mm “Double L” art deco inspired patent leather sandals have a 4″ heel.
Her leggings are sold out, but you can get her shoes at Bergdorf Goodman here.
Thoughts on her look?