You Ask, We Answer: Joie Chavis’s Dinner Wolford Print Leggings and Christian Louboutin Double L Orange Sandals

You Ask, We Answer! @bigdawgdami says, “I would love to know who makes Joie’s pants and shoes!”

Joie Chavis was spotted on a night out wearing $250 Wolford Om Leggings in Black  and $895 Christian Louboutin Double L Orange Sandals

Ultra-soft material makes her paisley print leggings incredibly comfortable for anything. The bi-color knitted design adds an on-trend body mapping effect and is complemented by the wide logo-waistband. 

Christian Louboutin 100mm “Double L” art deco inspired patent leather sandals have a 4″ heel.

Her leggings are sold out, but you can get her shoes at Bergdorf Goodman here.

Thoughts on her look?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

