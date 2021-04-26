Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 Oscars: H.E.R Pays Homage to Prince in Dundas Purple Sheer Look, Zendaya Channels Cher in Valentino Yellow Sleeveless Cutout Dress, Regina King in Louis Vuitton Blue Crystal-Sequin Dress + More

Last night, one of the most sought-after award shows of the season went down: the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony aka the Oscars! Held in Los Angeles at the Union Station and Dolby Theatre, the 2021 Oscars witnessed a few historical moments matched by the red carpet fashion we’ve been longing for since the beginning of the global pandemic. Notable wins included Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Best Costume Design and Makeup and Hairstyling, and “Fight For Your” by H.E.R and Dernst Emile II from Judas and the Black Messiah for Best Original Song. Youn Yuh-Jung also won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari, making her the first Korean to win an Oscar and the first Asian actress to win the Oscar since 1957. Tyler Perry received the 2021 Humanitarian Award where he delivered a powerful speech surrounding the current issues in the world and urging others to “refuse to hate”.

Of course, the Oscars wouldn’t be the Oscars without its red carpet style moments which followed two common themes: bright colors and homages. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for the 2021 Academy Awards, covering all of the best style provided by your favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry. Based on your engagements during our red carpet coverage, we’ve rounded up the top 10 best looks from evening:

1. Zendaya in Valentio: 31,401 likes

Zendaya ultimately became a show-stopper on the red carpet. The young actress appeared in a Valentino gown, styled by Law Roach. Inspired by one of Cher’s unforgettable opening looks from the The Cher Show designed by Bob Mackie, her dress was custom made and features a chiffon fabric in a bright Spring yellow hue. It was complete with a sleeveless design and cutout detailing coming just below the bandeau-style top. Valentino named it “Force de beauté” which means “force of beauty” in French. The dress took a total of 300 hours to design and construct which they saw as necessary and worthwhile when it came to Zendaya.

2. H.E.R in Dundas: 25,348 likes

Singer H.E.R won an Oscar for Best Original Song wearing a Dundas by Peter Dundas look, styled by Wouri Vice. For her look, H.E.R channelled her inner Prince Rogers Nelson, paying homage to the late icon by recreating his look from his appearance at the 1985 Oscars. During that moment, Prince also won an Oscar for his song “Purple Rain”. So, I guess you could say the look manifested a win for the singer in a way.

Appearing in cobalt blue, the Dundas look featured a hooded cape and halter-neck flared leg jumpsuit in a slightly sheer fabric complete with complimenting blue embellishments. While regular embellishments don the look, lyrics can also be found in such detailing along the hems of each piece. She completed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Chopard jewelry.

3. Regina King in Louis Vuitton: 17,617 likes

Regina King continues to be a force on the red carpet as she has landed on everyone’s best dressed list (including ours) consistently during this year’s awards season. King stepped out to the 2021 Oscars in custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Wayman and Micah. The dress immediately captures your eye with its blue satin fabric adorned in silver sequins and crystals. Its “wow” feature rests right at the shoulder with its embellished flared sleeves. She completes the look with jewelry by Forevermark.

4. Andra Day in Vera Wang: 17,408 likes

Andra Day gave us a moment of 70s sexy-glam on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. Day wore custom Vera Wang, styled by Wouri Vice and inspired by Cher’s rainbow-colored ensemble from her appearance on The Cher Show in 1975. Her gown oozed of 1970s glam with its revealing cutout details, exposed thigh slit, and overall liquid gold color. Custom made by Vera Wang, the dress also comes with a mesh fabric and the brand’s noteworthy drape detailing which all leads to the goddess-like train for the win.

She accessorized the look with Tiffany jewelry, Casadei heeled sandals, and a curly updo.

5. Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti: 15,093 likes

Angela Bassett was the ultimate gift with a bow on top at the 2021 Oscars (literally). Bassett wore Alberta Ferretti to the award ceremony, styled by Jennifer Austin. Her gown was custom made by the brand complete with an off-the-shoulder crêpe gown and organza bow that formed a dramatic train. The bow detailing essentially serves as puffed sleeves hanging off Bassett’s shoulders. Not to mention, the ensemble’s rose red color perfectly compliment’s the actress’s skin tone.

She finished the look off with a slick-back bone straight hairstyle along with gold Christian Louboutin heels, a $4,295 Judith Leiber Hot Lips Crystal Clutch Bag and Chopard jewelry.

6. Aldis Hodge in Dolce and Gabbana: 10,770 likes

Representing for Fashion Bomb Men, Aldis Hodge wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit, styled by Law Roach. Hodge’s Dolce and Gabbana suit was tailored to perfection and nice on the eyes with its cream color. It also featured a jacquard floral design throughout along with a lapel complete with a wood panel-like look. The look was accessorized with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Harry Winston watch, cuff links and short studs.

7. Simone Ledward Boseman in Versace: 7,724 likes

Simone Ledward Boseman, wife to the late Chadwish Boseman, wore Atelier Versace to the 2021 Oscars, styled by Ashley Weston. She has been attending award ceremonies this season in honor of her late husband who received several nominations and wins for his performances.

Her Versace gown was custom made and required 260 hours to create plus 300 hours to embroider, totaling 560 hours of work in all. It appears in a Summer-ready coral color with an off-the-shoulder detail and elegant drapery. It is also accented with gold embellishments including the marble effect and the single gold strap along the shoulder. The look also features Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewelry for the finish.

8. Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen: 7,333 likes

Viola Davis is always one to watch on any red carpet! Davis graced the 2021 Oscars wearing Alexander McQueen, styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Her gown was a custom McQueen piece by Sarah Burton which featured intricate detailing that simply cannot go unnoticed. Appearing in white, the dress has a 360 degree gathered chiffon skirt and hard-to-miss cage-like feature complete with embroidered appliqué.

She allowed her dress to do the talking opting for subtle crystal jewelry from Forevermark and shoes from Stuart Weitzman.

9. Tiara Thomas in Jovana Louis: 5,947 likes

Tiara Thomas now has an Oscar to keep her Grammy company as she won Best Original Song for writing “Fight For You” with H.E.R. for Judas and the Black Messiah. She attended the Oscars wearing Jovana Louis by Jovana Benoit. Her bespoke look feature a plunging v-nck jumpsuit and structured blazer both showered in white and feather trims. Designer Jovana Benoit describes the feather choice as a “visual representation of her soul to the world”.

She topped off the look with H. Dayan & Co. jewelry along with a braided-back hairstyle.

10. Colman Domingo in Versace: 4,492 likes

Last but certainly not least, Colman Domingo came to show us that the traditional black and white tux is a thing of the past. Domingo appeared on the red carpet in a popping pink suit from Versace, styled by Wayman and Micah. The three-piece suit is from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 Couture collection complete with striking details such as its fuchsia color and luxe crystal-drip pattern on the shoulders. To finish the look, he went with Christian Louboutin and David Yurman for his shoes and jewelry, respectively.

Which look was your favorite?

Photos: Getty / @iamjamesanthony / @mayaiman / @shamarbenoitphotography