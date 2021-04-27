Indique Hair Launches Mother’s Day Contest With a Chance to Win $3,000 in Cash: Details Inside

Premier virgin hair company and our EIC’s go-to hair destination Indique is hosting a Mother’s Day contest with a grand prize of $3,000 along with other great prices. You may be wondering: What do you have to do for this contest? Get glammed up, literally.

For Indique’s Mother Day contest, the brand is asking you to celebrate your mother or mother-like figure in your life by getting glammed up with them in your best hairstyles and sharing a photo or video with Indique.

Indique is asking participants to recreate a photo with your mom along with a creative video illustrating your “get ready” process. To be considered, videos and photos have to be shared on Instagram with the hashtag #indiquemom along with @iloveindique tagged in the post as well. Participants also have to fill out a form here sharing their photo or video as well as a link to your Instagram post and a description of your submission.

Indique is accepting submissions until May 2nd and winners will be selected and announced on May 9th. The grand prize winner will receive $3,000 in cash. The second prize winner will gifted with a $1,000 Indique gift card. Lastly, the third prize is a $500 Indique gift card.

You can enter and learn more about Indique’s Mother’s Day Contest here and don’t forget to shop their Fashion Bomb Hair on IndiqueHair.com!