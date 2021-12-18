Reginae Carter was spotted getting ready for holidays as she struck a pose by a Christmas tree wearing a Fashion Nova burgundy one shoulder jumpsuit.
Reginae Carter wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 Nova Season Long Sleeve One Shoulder Jumpsuit in burgundy. The jumpsuit hugs the body with immense stretch and comes with a single-sleeve detail. While Reginae wore the burgundy color option, it is also available in black, olive, and chocolate.
Reginae paired the jumpsuit with Louis Vuitton boots and a handbag. She also wore her hair in a straight style matched with soft glam makeup.
Thoughts? Shop the jumpsuit here.