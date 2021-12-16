Moving along with our 2021 Faby’s categories, let’s get into the nominees for Most Fashionable Kid!

From Kulture to Kaavia James, these celebrity kids possess a style like no other, capturing our hearts with their adorable fashion moments. Without further ado, we present the nominees for 2021 Most Fashionable Kid:

Lay Lay

Last year’s Most Fashionable Kid Lay Lay, or Alaya High, is once again in the running for this year! Whether she’s spitting super hot raps or gracing our television screens during her new Nickelodeon show That Girl Lay Lay, the young media maven is always dressed in the freshest looks.

Dubbing herself as the “Lil Big Dripper” due to her stylish ensembles, her wardrobe is comprised of the hottest brand names like Gucci, Fendi, and Bape matched with coveted sneakers. As a young girl with many talents, she can also add style to her growing list of skills.

2. Kaavia James

As daughter to one of the most fashionable parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, it is no wonder Kaavia James always understands the assignment. The “Shady Baby” gave us many style moments this year including her Schiaparelli Halloween costume and Lanvin ensemble during the “Wade World Tour 2021”.

From her adorable outfits to her unapologetic personality, we simply cannot get enough of the cuteness that is Kaavia James.

3. Kulture

Following in mom Cardi B and dad Offset‘s footsteps, Kulture Kiari is always stunting like her parents in the coolest and cutest looks. This little one always comes through dripping in brands names like Marni, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and more. Not to mention, she’s always repping for her mom, rocking the latest pieces from Cardi B’s Reebok collections.

From cozy sweatsuits to frilly dresses, she always makes sure to have the most adorable hair bows and designer bags to accompany her looks.

4. Shai Moss

With mom Joie Chavis landing on everyone’s style radar this year, it should come as no surprise that her daughter Shai Moss is just as stylish as she is. The 10-year old social media influencer and actress is always brightening her fans’ day with her vibrant spirit and trendy ensembles.

Shai always keeps us on our toes with her casual-chic looks, dressing them up with headbands and luxury handbags. Plus, it is hard to forget those full-of-life curls that go along with each outfit.

5. Royalty Brown

As daughter to Nia Guzman and Chris Brown, Royalty Brown is always supplying cute looks matched with her winning smile. The 7-year old knows how to handle her business in a fashionable manner, serving face as a kid model and ambassador for brands like Fashion Nova and Royal Kids Collection.

Much like her dad, Royalty’s outfits consists of the most hyped sneaker releases as well as labels like Dior and Fendi. Whether she’s hitting a red carpet event or attending a friend’s birthday bash, Royalty is always dellivering up a look.

6. Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s baby boy, “Papa Bear”, is already showing us that he’s going to be one to watch in fashion. At just one year old, the little one has been spotted in Christian Dior, Balenciaga, and Burberry looks under the style eye of fly mom Nicki Minaj.

With his cool and adorable looks, Papa Bear manages to steal our hearts every time!

Photos: Ayanna McKnight / Tomás Herold