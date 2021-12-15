Taina Williams stepped out for a night out wearing a super chic look. Her ensemble included a white ruched satin mini dress from Fashion Nova, discover how to achieve her look:
Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 My Ruched Feels Satin Mini Dress in white. The dress appears with a ruched detailing along with a slightly pleated skirt and dangling adjustable drawstrings. It also features front buttons, a collar, and long sleeves. While Taina wore the white version, the dress also comes in coral and black.
Taina accessorized the dress with a Bottega Veneta white handbag and strappy white sandals along with gold hoop earrings.
Thoughts? Shop the dress here.