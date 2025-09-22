Wendy Williams Spotted at LaQuan Smith NYFW Show win a Black and White Fur Coat with Black Mini Shorts and a Snakeskin Hermes Bag

We love a good come back story, and the iconic TV Host Wendy Williams was captured at LaQuan Smith SS ’26 RTW show during New York Fashion Week looking spectacular.

Williams, who has recently been in the spotlight for her guardianship and health issues, has turned a new page, and in a rare appearance the media mogul made it clear that she back, bigger and better.

Some people say, “a set back is just a set up for a comeback” and that statement certainly rings true looking at Wendy Williams. For the fashion show, she looked ultra fabulous in a statement LaQuan Smith black and white fur coat that she styled over a white button up shirt.

Williams, who has been known to wear mini shorts, opted for exactly that. She layered her black high waisted shorts over sheer tights, and added a sporty element with her Louboutin studded sneakers. Of course in true Wendy fashion she accessorized with a black snakeskin Hermes handbag, and her signature diamond “W” necklace.



From her make-up and hair down to her stylish outfit, Wendy Williams is beginning to look like her show could be back on air anytime soon. 5..4…3…2…1 Quiet on the Set!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction