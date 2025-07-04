Wendy Williams Was Captured Donning a Cream Mel Maxi Bomber Jacket with a Black Hermes Birkin Bag and Christian Louboutin Sneakers

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment”

HOW YOU DOING? Because by the looks of it, Wendy Williams is doing perfectly fine, and she’s beginning to look like her old self again.

If you’ve been following the legendary talk host in recent months, then you know she’s been battling her court-ordered guardianship with Sabrina Morrissey, who manages her well being and finances. Williams has expressed her lack of autonomy to do as she pleases, which has ensued a “Free Wendy” movement with her fans protesting on behalf of her freedom.

As someone who has been described as “incapacitated,” she sure doesn’t look like it, and the media personality was recently captured all smiles with her entourage in New York City.

Wendy kept things sporty chic in a cream printed bomber jacket, with black silk shorts that she layered over fishnet stockings, designed by Mel Maxi. Quintessential of New York’s fashion, she donned a black Yankee’s ball cap, and sported black studded sneakers by Christian Louboutin. In true Wendy fashion, she looked ultra stylish with her black crocodile $80,000 Hermes handbag that delightfully hung off her arm.

Of course fans were happy to see her out and about, and on the go, without her niece Alex Fannie coming to her rescue. On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @Prettyliilbyrdie shared, “I need her back on her show and speaking on Hot Topics neeoooooow!” while @yup_itsbri commented. “The way they said this lady was on her last leg. They really lied. She looks and sounds good.”

We hope that seeing Wendy in such a great state, is an indicator of what’s to come. We’d love to see her back on the radio or on television and in her element, and if not on those channels, perhaps even Youtube. One thing for sure is that she hasn’t loss her fan base, and if anything, her setback has been a catalyst for more people to rally behind her.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video Credit: @speakyourfit