Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Beyonce Stuns in a Black Christian Siriano Dress with a White FGM Bespoke Feather Jacket (Shop the Look Here!)

Beyonce is a a bad mama jama!

The Queen looked phenomenal in a sultry black dress by Christian Siriano, that she styled with a FGM Bespoke Ostrich Stroller coat to Jay-Z’s grandmother 100th birthday celebration.

Available at our Fashion Bomb daily Shop, Bey’s fabulous coat by the ‘Furry God Mother‘ herself Tiara Peach, added a luxurious component to her exquisite ensemble. Styled by Ty Hunter, Beyonce looked snatched in her strapless velvet dress that had a built in corset that accentuated her waist. Her gold clutch and velvet embellished gloves, exuded class and prestige.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were captured locking lips a one point during the evening, and Jay looked sharp in a black velvet tuxedo for his Grandmother Hattie White’s 100th birthday. Talk about an incredible and fashionable coordination.

The duo partied it up alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson, Nas, and the legendary Stevie Wonder who performed. Of course Beyonce turned the moment into an impromptu photoshoot, giving us drama, and high-fashion glamour.

Photo Credit: @Parkwood