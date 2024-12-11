Beyoncé Stuns in a Gold Studded Balmain x Lion King Dress, Blue Ivy Exudes Glamour in a Gold Christian Siriano Gown and Jay-Z Looks Dapper in Fendi at the Disney Mufasa Premiere

It should cost a billion to look this good and based on how amazing Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy looked at the Disney Mufasa Premiere Monday night, it’s evident who has the keys to the safe.

The Knowles-Carter family made a surprising yet well suspected debut at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in support of Bey and Blue who star in the musical drama film directed by Barry Jenkins.

The film that releases in theaters on Dec 20th, will feature the ‘Alien Superstar’ playing Queen Nala, and Blue Ivy narrating the voice of Queen Nala’s daughter ‘Kiara.’

Blue Ivy was the shining star of the evening, making a statement on the red carpet in a glamorous gold Christian Siriano dress. Strapless with draping at the heart-shape bodice, and an exaggerated train, it’s clear to see that the 12-year old is coming into her teenage years.

“My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining,” shared Beyonce in a caption posted to her Instagram page.

In addition to Blue wearing the color gold, Beyoncé mirrored her daughter in a studded dress from the Balmain X Lion King collection that had a deep U-neckline and was sizzling haute.

Contrary to gold, Mama Tina Knowles bet on black in an off the shoulder black top and trouser combo that was complimented with a statement embellished belt. Her leather gloves layered with gold rings gave her look an iconic feel.

Jay-Z, who is in the midst of fighting allegations made against the ‘Can’t Knock the Hustle’ rapper, appeared to be unfazed by the assassination attempt made earlier in the week. He stood tall in a chocolate brown Fendi suit with black Oxford shoes, styled by June Ambrose.

It was great to see the Knowles-Carter family stand strong, and most importantly united while celebrating their first born daughter. With two extraordinary and talented parents, Blue Ivy is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images