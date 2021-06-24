Persepshen Is for the Ultimate Boss Babes: Discover the Black-Owned Brand and Their Everyday Staples That Are Claire Sulmers-Approved

We’re also discovering Black-owned brands to add to your closet! Meet the brand known as Persepshen which supplies women with everyday staples and statement pieces that will have you slaying through any occasion from brunch with your girls to vacation with your beau.

Persephen is a Black and female-owned brand that presents itself with a “boss woman” aesthetic for the stylish women who are about their business! Aside from its trendy selections, the brand’s social media is complete with empowering quotes, affirmations, and other lifestyle-inspired content.

As for the pieces, you’re going to want to hit “add-to-cart” with everything you see! From the best-selling Fran Fine Mini Dress to the Mykonos 3PC Set, the brand offers à la mode selections for endless events from traveling to leisure. Not to mention, they also carry accessories to accompany your bomb looks including handbags, sunglasses, hats, jewelry and shoes.

Our EIC Claire Sulmers definitely approves of Persepshen and its ultra-chic pieces! She recently rocked the brand’s newest dress known as the $45 Summer Sizzle Midi Dress, which is now availble to purchase.

Discover more from Persepshen on Instagram and their site, www.persepshen.com!