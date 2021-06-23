Fashion Bomb Family Moment: G Herbo and His Sons Essex and Yosohn Pose Together for Photoshoot in White T-Shirts and Blue Jeans
G Herbo recently shared photos of his sons Essex and Yosohn where they all posed together for a precious photoshoot!
For the shoot, G Herbo and his sons wore white tees and denim pants to match each other!
During this moment, we got updated photos of G Herbo and Taina William‘s newborn baby boy Essex. Both Taina and G Herbo can be seen cradling Essex together with Taina in what appears to be a white sleeveless dress!
So cute!
Photos: @patty.othon