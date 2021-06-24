Mary J. Blige Attends the Premiere of Her Documentary ‘My Life’ Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2021 Crystal Fringe Gown

Last night, Mary J. Blige stepped out to the premiere of her documentary titled My Life, which explores the life of Mary J. Blige from birth to present-day icon. For the premiere, she donned a crystal fringe dress that gave us all the glitz and glam we needed to get through the week.

Mary J. Blige wore an Alexander Vauthier Spring 2021 dress, styled by Jason Rembert. Her dress appeared in a completely crystal-embroidered fringe design with broadened shoulders. The dress gathers in the middle of the body for a sexy reveal of the wearer’s legs on both sides.

She paired the dress with a pair of $371 Giuseppe Zanotti “Coline” heels (sold out) and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry to complete the look.

Will you be tuning into My Life on Amazon Prime this Friday, June 25th?