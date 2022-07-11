Who doesn’t love Haute Couture Week? This is a time of the fashion calendar when designers let their creativity run free with no limitations! The result often gives way for the most unique styles and allows us fashion fanatics to see where we’re headed in seasons to come. For Fall-Winter 2022 Couture Week in Paris, some of the top shows to spectate included Valentino, Chanel, Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier by Oliver Rousteing (because who doesn’t live for a designer mash-up) and Schiaparelli for their endless imagination when it comes to haute couture! Here are four key trends that stuck out across each of the presentations:

Botanical Inspirations

Something different came about this couture week as florals for fall was amongst the main trends to blossom for the season. Schiaparelli’s realist take on the trend garnered much attention, while Valentino approached it with an origami-hand and Chanel went a more traditional route.

Photo: Filippo Fior

Photo: Salvatore Dragone

Photo: Isidore Montag

Shiny Metals

This season was heavy on the metals! The ground-breaking revival of the metallics trend swept the runways once more, adding a futuristic flare to the previous 80s trend. Chanel incorporated the trend into their sophisticated brand DNA while Balenciaga came at it with sequins and draped foil fabrics. Olivier Rousteing, however, utilized the occasion to pay homage to the emblematic JPG perfume bottle.

Photo: Courtesy of Balençiaga

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Abstract Silhouettes

Models throughout various shows looked otherworldly in silhouettes with branching feathers at the shoulders, covering the garment’s bodice or crowning their heads! Valentino, Balenciaga and JPG did the style justice.

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Salvatore Dragone

Photo: Courtesy of Balençiaga

A Case of the Blues

When in Paris, you must wear your richest shade of bleu marine. That’s French for blue navy blue! On the runway this season, a considerable handful of the showcases featured variations of navy hues ranging from cobalt to royal in monochromatic styles or through minimal accents.

Photo: Salvatore Dragone

Photo: Isidore Montag

Photo: Isidore Montag

Main Image: Salvatore Dragone, Filippo Fior and Isidore Montag