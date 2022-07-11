The pair that is setting all our couple style goals strikes again with yet another series of appearances while out and about in Paris this Couture Week! Husband-wife duo Steve and Marjorie Harvey were seen hand-in-hand on a number of occasions, and the outfits (once again) did not disappoint! Catch all the details plus where you can splurge on the same looks here below:

Making their way out of the hotel lobby while grabbing dinner, Steve Harvey was flashy in a sequins Tom Ford sports jacket off of the Spring 2022 runway! Marjorie looked sleek and sexy in a $793 Monot cut-out mini dress and bedazzled Tom Ford velvet zebra platform heels – what’s not to love? These two know how to have fun through their fashion sense.

Image: IG Reproduction & Filippo Fior

Get the look: $793 Monot Sweetheart Mini Dress

Get the look: $3475 Tom Ford Velvet & Zebra Effect Crystal Stones Disco Platform Sandal

They were also caught going out for date night in matching black and white looks! Steve had on a Dior shirt, Tom Ford pants and Prada shoes as Marjorie complimented him perfectly in Monot, wearing a $575 triangle top with train and $595 slit pants! Steve’s A-list stylist Elly Karamoh knows what he is doing.

Get the look: $575 Monot Triangle Train Top

Get the look: $595 Monot Flare Ankle Slit Trousers

What do you think?



Main Image: IG/Reproduction