The 77th annual Cannes Film Festival brought out a slew of celebrities along the French Riviera in Cannes, France and it was great to see attendees styling and profiling as they honored the best in cinema.

We saw a magnitude of stars slaying on the red carpet including the legendary Naomi Campbell who served a military-inspired look by Dolce & Gabbana, and Selina Gomez who looked classical in black and white Saint Laurent ensemble.

Supermodel, Alton Mason represented for the fashion bomb men everywhere in a metallic Louis Gabriel Noguchi suit, while Sabrina Elba glistened in a rhinestone embellished Fendi number.

The color red proved to be a fan favorite this year with stars like Demi Moore, Hande Ercel, and Heidi Klum all opting for the bold and fiery hue.

Actress, Hunter Schafer took a different direction in Armani Prive, opting for a shiny purple halter dress that showcased a unique yet modern silhouette, while Cindy Bruna was all about oversized shoulders and layering in Laruicci.

Ahead, see the celebrities that made our Top 10 best-dressed list !

Naomi Campbell in Dolce & Gabbana

Hande Erçel in Balmain

Sabrina Elba in Fendi

Hunter Schafer in Armani Prive

Cindy Bruna in Laruicci

Selina Gomez in Saint Laurent

Demi Moore in Giorgio Armani Prive

Alton Mason in LGN Louis Gabriel Noguchi

Eva Longoria in Elie Saab

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Heidi Klum in Saiid Kobeisy

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction