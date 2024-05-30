You ask, we answer! @Eva_evamax says, “ Can we talk about Ciara’s shirt, boots, and bag please? Details. “@_ms._ruru adds, “Please share the details on Ciara’s handbag.”

If there’s one person who always steps out on the scene in some of the most stylish and fashion-forward looks, it’s ATL’s finest Ciara who looked effortlessly fresh while jet setting recently.

The ‘How We Roll’ singer rocked a $49.99 Dennis Rodman graphic tee that’s available at FashionBombdailyshop.com, that she paired with a black mini sheer skirt.

CiCi’s black $1,450 Alexandre Vauthier slouchy boots were made in Italy using 100% calf skin leather and perhaps were the star of her outfit.

Her $63,000 leather and cloth Hermes Birkin bag added a luxury appeal to her urban attire, and we loved Ciara’s ability to mix high and low for an innovative ensemble.

Ciara has shown us that no matter the occasion, she is going to ‘PUT IT ON!‘ We love how transitional her style is, and how incorporates hip-hop influences into her wardrobe which always feels hip and on trend.

To shop Ciara’s graphic Dennis Rodman tee, click here! Don’t forget to tag us for a chance to be featured on our Instagram page!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/ Reproduction