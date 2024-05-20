You ask, we answer! @_lorettathomas says, “Hi inquiring minds would like to know where can we get her hat?”

With class and decorum, Savannah James is definitely one of our favorite basketball wives. Wife to LA Lakers star, LeBron James, Savannah was spotted court-side with her beau at the NBA playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics Monday night.

Opting for all black including a sweatshirt, pantaleggings, and a Hermes bag, Savannah’s brown furry bucket hat was the moment.

Designed by Wisconsin native and bucket hat extraordinaire Tyler Lambert, it’s evident to see that Lambert is a force to be reckoned with when it comes down to the chicest accessories.

Retailing for $160, the soft faux fur bucket hat that Savannah was photographed in, comes in small and large, and is made from 100% polyester with reinforced brim support.

In fact, many celebs have an affinity for Tyler Lambert’s hat designs including celebs like Lori Harvey, Khloe Kardashian, and Doja Cat to name a few.

Savannah looked so bomb next to her high school sweetheart and beau of over two decades. We always love her style, and seeing what she’s going to pull out the hat next.

Check out the video below!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video/Photo Credit: @NBA