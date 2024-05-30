The ‘Act Up’ rapper, Yung Miami is acting “real bad” these days since she separated from her ex Diddy, and from the looks of it, she has completely reinvented herself.

Serving a new turquoise hairdo, the ‘City Girls’ member looked sporty chic in a dark grey $2,500 Ferrari mini dress that was inspired by Miami for the Italian motor brand 70th anniversary in the US market.

Characterized with exclusive Ferrari patches, oversized lines, and puffy sleeves, her dress has a driver-style collar and is made from 100% polyamide.

For her accessories, Yung Miami added a touch of color including teal biker gloves, and turquoise lace up heels that matched perfectly with her ultra bright hair strands.

Her yellow aviator shades and mini $34,000 Hermes Chevre Leather Mini Kelly bag were the perfect accent pieces.

As you can see, Yung Miami definitely had her Ferrari dress altered to cater to her coke bottle shape, and she exuded confidence and sex-appeal as she posed pretty for the ‘gram.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction