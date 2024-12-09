Bomb Accessories: Yung Miami and Maggie Carrie Are Spied in the Nude $1,890 Alexander McQueen Mesh and Faux Leather Boots (Shop Here)

Okay Bombers, we want to know between Yung Miami and Maggie Carrie who do you think pulled off these nude $1,890 Alexander McQueen boots best?

@mzdavis106 writes, “Caresha is so deep in her fashion bag, nobody messing with her,” while @v33moe expressed, “🔥️‍🔥️‍🔥Big Maggie !!! But they both looked cute .”

Characterized with a sheer fabric bag cover detail, and a 4-inch heel, the pointed toe Alexander McQueen “Sheer Bag Stiletto Boots” are an absolute showstopper.

The British fashion luxury house that was originally founded in 1992 by Lee Alexander McQueen is known for their avant-garde designs. Now creatively directed by Seán McGirr, the brand continues to step away from mainstream, embracing the beauty of the brands individuality.

Yung Miami rocked the statement boots on the set of her ‘Caresha Please’ show, and paired them with a form fitting Danielle Guizio corset bustier top, and a plaid Miaou mini skirt.

Her auburn strands were parted down the middle with a loose curl, and complimented her caramel complexion. Keeping her accessories to a minim, she opted for gold hoop earrings, to match her single gold bangles.

Contrary to the Revolt TV host, Maggie Carrie kept things urban with a black hoodie dress that showed off her curves, and a black Chanel handbag. She also chose to wear gold bangles and a gold watch to remind people what time it is.

Maggie’s pixie cut was curled to perfection, showcasing her silver embellished earrings and fabulous beat.

If you had to choose, who would you say pulled off these boots best?

Photo Credit: @revolttv/ @tdprojectx