Celebs Love: Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yung Miami and Emma Grede Were Spotted in a Acid Yellow Alexander McQueen Chunky Knitted Set

You ask, we answer! @luvbrandi says, “Can you please tell me where Ms. Ross got her outfit from?” @mzbilliejean adds, “Who’s Tracee wearing? 😍💚”

Tracee Ellis Ross, along with Zendaya, Yung Miami and Emma Grede have all been spotted wearing an acid yellow Alexander Mcqueen chunky knitted set that definitely is a head-turner.

The three piece set made in Italy of fabrics like wool, cashmere, nylon and polyamide, debuted on the runway for the brand’s Autumn/ Winter 2024 collection, and has graced many celebs.

Fashion Icon, Zendaya was captured earlier this year in the ultra bright set while promoting her film ‘Challengers’ on the Jennifer Hudson Show. Keeping her hair pulled back in a high pony tail, with minimal accessories, she allowed her cardigan to hang off her shoulder for the perfect chic moment.

Contrary to Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross layered her Alexander Mcqueen knitted bralette over a matching mesh top, and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton Sprouse Speedy Bag. She kept things understated when it came to her shoe candy with light brown pumps.

Yung Miami also chose to partake in the 3-set knitted trend, wearing the British designer on the set of her ‘Caresha Please‘ show. Her baby blue open toe heels and gold circular statement earrings added a nice contrast to her acid yellow hue.

In addition to the former ladies, British businesswomen Emma Grede who is the co-founder of Good American, Skims and Safely, attended a special dinner in the Alexander McQueens set. She looked polished, sophisticated and like a standout sensation.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction