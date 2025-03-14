Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel Style: Brenda Song in Denim Alaia Flared Jeans and Jacket, Kevin Hart in a Gray Dior Suit, Laverne Cox in a Cut Out Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress, and More!

It seems you guys love the style of guests in the Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel!

In addition to the actual interviews, the highlight of the show might have to be the catchy songs, fun dances, and the fashion to go with it!

Many of you were into Brenda Song’s Denim look! @latasha_nicole 312 says, “👀 Can I pleeeeeease get deets on this super cute denim set! 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️” @kimbe1214 adds, “Oh my goodness, I need this denim ensemble in my life, STAT! Any idea who makes it?” @cryssypaige adds, “Jeans dets please?!?!” And @demijanell types, “Everyone wants to know about these jeans! 🔥” Brenda Song rocked an Alaia denim look ($1,000 jacket and $1400 pants) on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Shop her look below or at Maison-Alaia.com.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

You guys were also intrigued by Kevin Hart’s Look on the show! @sansan1214 says, “Hello. Can we please find out where his suit is from?” Kevin Hart appeared on the show in a Dior suit, styled by @ashleynorthstyle .

Lastly, Laverne Cox hit the Spirit Tunnel/New Age Soul Train line in a $4,790 Alexander McQueen Cut Out Blazer:

Check out a few more fan favorites:

Keke in Ferragamo:

Tia Mowry in Ronny Kobo:

Tina Knowles in Amsale:

Colman Domingo in Dolce & Gabbana

Debbie Allen in Totem:

Janelle James in Max Mara

Stephanie Hsu in Cong Tri

Shop some of the looks below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Which look is your favorite?